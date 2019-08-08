SAN FRANCISCO -- All along, the Phillies planned to reinstate Jay Bruce from the injured list when they arrived in the Bay Area for a four-game series against the Giants.
Less expected, though, was that Bruce's return would come at the expense of Adam Haseley.
Haseley was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday to open a roster spot for Bruce, who had been sidelined since July 17 with a strained rib cage muscle in his right side. Bruce was in the lineup for Thursday night’s series opener against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.
The decision to send down Haseley indicates that Bruce and newly acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson will play almost every day with speedy Roman Quinn coming off the bench as a fourth outfielder. Quinn started over Dickerson on Thursday night against left-handed Bumgarner.
Haseley has 14 hits in his last 40 at-bats and is 23-for-84 (.274) with a .315 on-base percentage and three homers overall in two call-ups. But the Phillies want to make sure that the 23-year-old outfielder gets regular playing time rather than sitting on the bench in the big leagues.