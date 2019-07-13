To fans who haven't enjoyed following the free-falling Phillies lately, a humble suggestion: Try following injured left fielder Andrew McCutchen on social media instead.
One month since he had season-ending surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, McCutchen has been posting videos from the early stages of his rehabilitation, complete with emojis and other animation.
"I feel pretty good with where I am thus far," said McCutchen, who rejoined the Phillies before this weekend's series against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. "I'm positive and optimistic about the outcome of everything and the direction it's going to move in. I know I'm not going to be back this year, so I don't have to be rushing. I don't have a reason to. I know I'll be ready for next season. That's kind of the mindset."
McCutchen had surgery on June 14, and for the next week, he was mostly confined to his bed or couch. He slowly began moving around -- "Double-crutching it, for the most part," he said -- before "graduating" to one crutch about 10 days ago. Therapy sessions include stretching and other exercises designed to increase his range of motion, all of which McCutchen is happy to share on Twitter.
One thing McCutchen would rather not discuss: A timeline for reaching specific goals in his recovery. He has come back from an ACL tear before, but back then he was in high school. He's 32 now, and he realizes the rehab is much different.
"I don't like to set schedules," McCutchen said. "I don't like to look at myself and ask, 'When am I able to do this? When am I able to do that?' I don't want to cheat myself. If they say, 'You're not supposed to be able to do this for another week or two,' then I'm already telling myself, 'I can't do this until then.' I just like for them to say, 'Do it,' and I do it. Or I can't do it. That's been my process thus far."
McCutchen said he watched the Phillies on television while he was away from the team. Now that he's back, he hopes to be a resource in the clubhouse for younger players.
"It feels a little weird making money sitting at home. I don't like that feeling," McCutchen said. "I want to feel like I'm doing something. I want to feel like I'm a part. If I'm watching something in a game and I see something, I'm sending a text out right away. That's just the way that I look at it."
J.T. Realmuto was reinstated from the paternity list after missing one game. The Phillies designated catcher Rob Brantly for assignment. Manager Gabe Kapler said they never considered optioning backup catcher Andrew Knapp to triple A despite his .518 OPS in only 70 at-bats. ... The Phillies recalled outfield prospect Adam Haseley from triple A and placed utility man Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain. ... Jay Bruce wasn’t in the lineup because of what Kapler classified as “mild” soreness in his Achilles tendons. ... The Nationals placed ace Max Scherzer on the injured list with a back strain. Scherzer, who had been scheduled to start against the Phillies on Sunday, is 7-0 with an 0.84 ERA in his last nine starts. ... Jake Arrieta, who has been pitching with a bone spur in his right elbow, will start Sunday against Nationals right-hander Anibal Sanchez. Kapler said Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez will start Monday and Tuesday nights, respectively, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.