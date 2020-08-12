“You love the hustle, you love the effort. It’s something that you never want to take away from Q because he plays a great center field for us and he goes and gets the balls better than anybody on our team,” Harper said of Quinn’s diving attempt. “So you never want to take that away, but we have to be a little bit smarter. I had to learn that as well when I was in right field playing coming up, you know, not playing as many games and I’d want to go out and try to get every single ball for my pitchers and that’s a spot where with a guy on second base, keep the ball in front of you, hit the guy in the chest, and hopefully keep that double play in order and hopefully they only score one run. "