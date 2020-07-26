The Phillies will be visitors in their own home next weekend as their series against the Blue Jays has been moved from Toronto to Philadelphia.
The Blue Jays were told earlier this month by the Canadian government that they could not play games this season in Toronto because of coronavirus risks. The Blue Jays will play most of their games in Buffalo, but the minor-league ballpark there is not yet fit for major-league games. So the Jays will call Philadelphia home for three days.
The Phillies will play the Blue Jays on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Friday and Saturday’s games will start at 6:37 p.m. and Sunday’s game will start at 3:07 p.m. The Blue Jays will visit Philadelphia again in September, but will be considered the road team on that trip.
In June 2010, the Blue Jays moved a three-game series to Philadelphia because of security concerns during the G-20 summit in Toronto. The Phillies wore their road uniforms, batted first, and used a designated hitter. Ryan Howard made history as the first DH in a National League park. Roy Halladay faced his former team for the first time, the Phillies played walk-up music for both teams, and even showed Blue Jays videos between innings.
The Phillies and Blue Jays shared gate revenue that weekend, something they won’t have to worry about when the Blue Jays visit this year.