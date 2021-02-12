Two weeks after joining the Phillies, Miller bartered with a shopkeeper in Chinatown to lower the price on the store’s largest bamboo plant. The Phillies had lost seven straight games and Miller thought the plant could bring some luck. It was a trick he learned in the minors. The Phillies won four straight games and stayed in playoff contention until September. The bamboo plant - and the player who purchased it - almost turned the season around. Two years later, it looks like Miller and the Phillies will try it again.