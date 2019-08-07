Newly acquired left fielder Corey Dickerson (groin strain) returned to the lineup Tuesday night and batted in the leadoff spot. Two months after Andrew McCutchen went down with a season-ending knee injury, the Phillies are still looking for the best fit at the top of the order. One option that Kapler is not yet willing to try: Rhys Hoskins, an atypical leadoff man who nevertheless leads the majors with 4.57 pitches per plate appearance. “I give that serious thought very often,” said Kapler, who prefers to keep Hoskins in more of a run-producing spot. ... Left-hander Jason Vargas (6-5, 3.93 ERA) will start Wednesday night’s series finale against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (1-3, 2.72).