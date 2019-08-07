After going 4-for-29 during the Phillies' recent 4-5 homestand, Bryce Harper fiddled with his bat angle in the batting cage before Monday night's game. Rather than crouching with his bat leaning on his shoulder, Harper stood up straight and held his bat upright.
The result: Two hits in a 7-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.
"I don't know. I just felt like doing it," Harper said. "It just felt good, so I went with it."
Harper said he didn’t make the tweak for the specific purpose of improving his bat speed or getting to the ball quicker.
“Not really,” he said. “I just did it in my last round of [batting practice], and it felt good, so I did it in the game.”
Manager Gabe Kapler said it isn't unusual for Harper to tinker in the batting cage and bring those modifications into a game.
"I think over the course of his career that's been one of the things that he does, similar to Cal Ripken Jr.," Kapler said. "Maybe not as extreme and drastic as Cal, but I used to watch Cal Ripken and go, 'Wait a second, he's holding his bat funny, or he's crouched down more today, or he's leg-kicking a little bit.' I think Harp has some of that in him, for sure."
Newly acquired left fielder Corey Dickerson (groin strain) returned to the lineup Tuesday night and batted in the leadoff spot. Two months after Andrew McCutchen went down with a season-ending knee injury, the Phillies are still looking for the best fit at the top of the order. One option that Kapler is not yet willing to try: Rhys Hoskins, an atypical leadoff man who nevertheless leads the majors with 4.57 pitches per plate appearance. “I give that serious thought very often,” said Kapler, who prefers to keep Hoskins in more of a run-producing spot. ... Left-hander Jason Vargas (6-5, 3.93 ERA) will start Wednesday night’s series finale against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (1-3, 2.72).