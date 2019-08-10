SAN FRANCISCO -- When Bryce Harper arrived here at Oracle Park on Friday, Gabe Kapler asked if he would feel comfortable batting in the leadoff spot for the Phillies.
"If he thinks it's going to help us," Harper said.
Well, it sure as heck can't hurt.
Kapler is looking for ways to awaken an offense that has been in a deep slumber. The Phillies mustered one hit in a 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. They were held to one run in Wednesday night's loss in Arizona. Over the last seven games entering Friday night, they scored a grand total of 23 runs and were 12-for-66 (.182) with runners in scoring position.
So why not try out Harper at the top of the order?
“We want to spark our offense,” Kapler said. “We know that we’re a very talented group, and we’re not sitting on our hands. We’re not looking the other way and acting like we’re not struggling offensively. We’re trying everything we can to get this group going and to light a fire.”
Harper isn't regarded as a prototypical leadoff hitter because of his power as a run-producer. But he has attributes that figure to lead to success in the leadoff spot, including a keen understanding of the strike zone that tends to lead to walks. He led the majors with 130 walks last season and entered Friday night with the third-most this season (78). He also sees 4.11 pitches per plate appearance, tied for 25th in the majors.
“I’m going to take my at-bats as I always do and see pitches, and if it’s over the plate first pitch, then see what I can do to it,” Harper said. “You pretty much only lead off once during one game, so the only thing is I’m going to get more at-bats. I’m excited about that. I have an opportunity to get on base a couple more times.”
The Phillies have been looking for leadoff solutions since Andrew McCutchen went down with a season-ending knee injury two months ago. Cesar Hernandez, Jean Segura, Harper, Scott Kingery and newly acquired Corey Dickerson have each taken turns atop the order.
Harper batted in the leadoff spot in four games from June 20-23 and went 5-for-15 with three walks and one home run. He had a nine-game run atop the order last season for the Washington Nationals and was 7-for-38 (.184) with two walks and four home runs.
“If I didn’t really want to do it, then I think I’d let him know,” Harper said. “But if he thinks it’s going to jumpstart us and he thinks it’s the best opportunity for me to hit in the leadoff spot, then that’s where I’ll be.”
Kapler said he has received positive reports on veteran first baseman Logan Morrison, who signed a minor-league contract last month. Morrison is 19-for-48 (.396) with three homers in 15 games for triple-A Lehigh Valley.
"He's been swinging the bat well, and we're all watching carefully," Kapler said. "The video looks good, as well. Swing looks good."
With the offense struggling, it's possible Morrison could get a look. Two potential obstacles: He isn't on the 40-man roster, and the Phillies already have lefty-hitting Brad Miller on the bench and an all-lefty-hitting outfield with Harper, Dickerson and rookie Adam Haseley.
How bad was the Phillies’ offense on Thursday night? According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time in 59 years that they were held to one hit that came from a pinch-hitter. It hadn’t happened since July 19, 1960, when Clay Dalrymple broke up Juan Marichal’s no-hit bid in the eighth inning of the Hall of Famer’s major-league debut at Candlestick Park. ... Vince Velasquez (4-6, 4.23 ERA) will start Saturday against Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija (8-9, 3.70).