CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper was pulled from the Phillies’ Grapefruit League game Tuesday after being hit by a pitch, but the team said the outfielder’s exit was just a precaution.
Joe Girardi and a team trainer quickly removed Harper, who had missed time last spring training after being hit by a pitch in the ankle. Tuesday’s pitch, thrown by Minnesota right-hander Sean Poppen, struck Harper on the top of his left foot. Harper grimaced, walked behind the batter’s circle, and returned to the dugout with Girardi’s arm on his back.
- As Phillies take MLB-mandated coronavirus precautions, Bryce Harper’s daily routine remains unchanged
- Hard-throwing Phillies prospect Ramon Rosso nearly quit baseball to fix cars in Spain
- Phillies 3, Yankees 1: Bryce Harper picks up three more hits, but Didi Gregorius remains hitless in spring training
“I’m totally fine,” Harper said through a team spokesman.
Harper was replaced by Kyle Garlick, an outfielder the Phillies acquired early in camp who is competing for a spot on the opening-day roster. The Phillies are already down one outfielder with Andrew McCutchen out for opening day, so it’s a relief that Harper appears to be OK.