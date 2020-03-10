CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper was pulled from the Phillies’ Grapefruit League game Tuesday after being hit by a pitch, but the team said the outfielder’s exit was just a precaution.

Joe Girardi and a team trainer quickly removed Harper, who had missed time last spring training after being hit by a pitch in the ankle. Tuesday’s pitch, thrown by Minnesota right-hander Sean Poppen, struck Harper on the top of his left foot. Harper grimaced, walked behind the batter’s circle, and returned to the dugout with Girardi’s arm on his back.

“I’m totally fine,” Harper said through a team spokesman.

Harper was replaced by Kyle Garlick, an outfielder the Phillies acquired early in camp who is competing for a spot on the opening-day roster. The Phillies are already down one outfielder with Andrew McCutchen out for opening day, so it’s a relief that Harper appears to be OK.