"I saw a tweet the other day that 14 of 30 teams are on pace to break their franchise record for home runs, but to just use that as an alibi doesn't work," Young said. "As a staff, a lot of people have spent a lot of time digging into how they're coming, where they're coming, who they're coming against, in what zones they're happening in. We're keenly aware of it and are spending a lot of time and energy on trying to make that trend flip around for us.”