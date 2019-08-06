PHOENIX -- One night after Corey Dickerson picked up his first two hits for the Phillies, including a two-run home run, he wasn't in the lineup here at Chase Field for the opener of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a still-healing groin injury.
And the sneaking feeling of deja vu was unavoidable.
Last season, the Phillies made a trade-deadline move for a player who was banged up. It took two weeks for catcher Wilson Ramos to make his Phillies debut, and once he did, he was compromised by a left hamstring strain that hampered him on the bases and caused manager Gabe Kapler to monitor his workload behind the plate.
"I don't think they're apples and oranges," Kapler said of Dickerson's status. "In fairness, it's a tough comparison to make."
For one thing, Dickerson's injury is far more minor. Kapler recalled Ramos "literally limping around the bases" when he first joined the Phillies last season. Kapler characterized Dickerson's groin as "nearly healed."
"I think we're nearing the finish line of this process," Kapler said. "I think we have a nearly healed groin. I think this is more how you handle a nearly healed groin vs. how you handle a guy who's hobbled."
Kapler likened Dickerson to a player who is making a minor-league rehab assignment. He might play one day, take a day off, then test his groin in back-to-back games before being turned loose completely.
And considering the Phillies are interested in having Dickerson play some games in center field, a position he hasn’t played at all since 2015 with the Colorado Rockies, they want to be sure that he’s physically up to the task. Dickerson could begin seeing some time in center field once Jay Bruce returns from a strained rib cage muscle. Bruce is “really close,” according to Kapler, and could be reinstated from the injured list when the Phillies arrive in San Francisco later this week.
"As tempting as it was to want to put Dickerson back in the lineup after [Sunday's] baseball game, we felt like the best decision for the Phillies long-term and for Corey Dickerson's health was to give him a blow," Kapler said. "I think he's very close to being full strength, and this is more getting him to full strength and not managing through an injury."
A second opinion confirmed that lefty reliever Adam Morgan won't need surgery to repair his flexor tendon, a la fellow relievers Tommy Hunter and David Robertson.
Morgan will report to the Phillies' spring-training facility in Clearwater, Fla., to continue his rehab. Once he's pain-free for two weeks, he will be cleared to resume throwing. The Phillies are optimistic that he will return before the end of the season.
Robertson, meanwhile, has a second opinion with Dr. James Andrews scheduled for Aug. 14.
Major League Baseball announced the playoff schedule, which includes the National League wild-card game on Oct. 1. The Phillies entered play Monday night tied with the Washington Nationals for the second wild-card berth and with a 21.6 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. ... Team president Andy MacPhail accompanied the team here and will continue on to San Francisco. It was a pre-planned trip. ... Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.44 ERA) will start Tuesday night against Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake (9-8, 4.27).