And considering the Phillies are interested in having Dickerson play some games in center field, a position he hasn’t played at all since 2015 with the Colorado Rockies, they want to be sure that he’s physically up to the task. Dickerson could begin seeing some time in center field once Jay Bruce returns from a strained rib cage muscle. Bruce is “really close,” according to Kapler, and could be reinstated from the injured list when the Phillies arrive in San Francisco later this week.