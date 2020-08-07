The Phillies will finish the season by playing 20 games in 18 days — including seven games in five days against the Marlins — as Major League Baseball announced an ambitious rescheduling plan on Thursday to ensure that teams will play a full 60-game season after games were postponed by COVID-19.
The Phillies will play in Miami on Sept. 10-14, with seven-inning doubleheaders scheduled on Sept. 11 and 13.
The teams are making up a three-game series that was scheduled this week in Miami but was postponed after the Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak.The Phillies will also make-up last weekend’s three-game series with the Blue Jays, which was postponed after two Phillies employees falsely tested positive for COVID-19.
They’ll play a doubleheader on Aug. 20 in Buffalo, where the Blue Jays are playing most of their home games this season after the Canadian government blocked them from playing in Toronto due to COVID-19 concerns. The teams will play the third game as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 18 , when the Blue Jays were already scheduled to visit Philadelphia.
To give the Phillies an added off-day in September, Major League Baseball moved a two-game series against the Red Sox on Sept. 8-9 to a doubleheader on Sept. 8 at Citizens Bank Park.
Enyel De Los Santos and Kyle Garlick were optioned to Allentown, as major-league rosters had to trim to 28 players before Thursday’s game. The limit will remain at 28 for the rest of the season. ... Reggie McClain was activated off the paternity list and placed on the injured list with a right-shoulder impingement. ... Vince Velasquez will start Friday’s series opener against Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright.