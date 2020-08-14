“So what does that mean for everybody else? Well, it means you don’t have to be in the Hall of Fame,” Middleton said. “Now I hope Dick gets there. I think he should get there, but part of the reason I wanted to do this in advance of that is I wanted it to be a statement. I want Dick to know and other players to know that this is the policy that says if you’re good enough, and Dick is certainly good enough, you can certainly have your jersey retired. I think he’ll make it, I hope he makes it, but if he doesn’t, his jersey is still going to be retired because he’s earned it. The other players have to meet that standard. It’s not about personal preference. It’s not about who John Middleton likes. It’s trying to take bias out of it. It’s trying to inject objectivity into the process. This needs to be done rigorously and thoughtfully so everybody’s got a shot, but you have to hit the standard. If you’re not a Hall of Fame-caliber player, I’m sorry, I don’t know that you qualify.”