The Phillies designated Fernando Salas for assignment to make room on the roster for Smyly. It is the second time in three weeks that Salas was DFA’d. He cleared waivers earlier this month before returning to triple A. The Phillies will try to pass him through again...Aaron Nola will face Tigers lefthander Matthew Boyd, who could be of interest to the Phillies if they try to add a premium pitcher before the July 31 trade deadline. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak had already planned to join the team in Detroit, but now he has a chance to see a possible trade candidate.