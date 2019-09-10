Reliever Seranthony Dominguez (elbow) is scheduled to play catch from 90 feet Wednesday and throw a bullpen session on Sept. 20. It remains doubtful that he will pitch again this season. ... Center fielder Roman Quinn (groin) has resumed running and will begin hitting Wednesday. ... Area scout Mike Stauffer was honored before the game as the recipient of the Dallas Green Award, presented annually by the Phillies to an amateur or pro scout. Stauffer signed Aaron Nola in 2014 and reliever Adam Morgan in 2011, in addition to lefty Will Stewart in 2015, four years before he was packaged in the J.T. Realmuto trade. ... Zach Eflin (8-11, 4.31 ERA) will start Wednesday night against Braves lefty Dallas Keuchel (7-5, 3.47).