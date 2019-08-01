So, as the Phillies worked deep counts -- Cesar Hernandez homered on the 10th pitch of an at-bat -- against Rodriguez and reliever Andrew Suarez, Arrieta was near the dugout getting worked on by the training staff to keep his arm as loose as possible. And, before he went out for the fifth inning, he told manager Gabe Kapler and pitching coach Chris Young that he didn’t know how much longer he would be able to continue.