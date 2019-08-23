“We actually had a conversation early in spring training after we had watched him do some drills and throw to bases,” Driver recalled the other day. “And we kind of said, ‘Hey, if we start telling you stuff about throwing, remind us of this conversation and tell us to stop. Because what you do right now is really good, and if we just let you play the game and use your natural ability and your feel for the game, you’re going to throw out a ton of guys.’ ”