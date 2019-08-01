But even in lopsided triumph, the Phillies had concerns. Jake Arrieta, who is attempting to pitch with a marble-sized bone spur in his right elbow, was able to record only 12 outs with off-speed pitches and a sinker that barely scraped 90 mph before being lifted when the first three batters reached base in the fifth inning. It revived the question of how much longer he can continue to take his turn in the rotation.