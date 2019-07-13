Morrison struggled last season with the Minnesota Twins and settled for signing a minor-league contract with the Yankees in April. Despite batting .289 with 15 homers and a .999 OPS in 43 games at triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre -- where he was a teammate of recently acquired Phillies utilityman Brad Miller -- Morrison was never called up by the Yankees and opted out of his contract. He was released on July 4.