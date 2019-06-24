Buy or sell? It’s too soon for Matt Klentak to decide.
Five weeks shy of the trade deadline, the Phillies general manager plans to add to a roster that is expected to make the playoffs. But if the team doesn’t emerge from its three-week plummet in the National League standings, Klentak could still change course.
“I don’t think we should be focused on the reinforcements coming from the outside,” Klentak said Monday before the Phillies opened a series against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. “If this group of 25 guys plays well, we will be a playoff team. If this group of 25 guys does not play well, we will not.”
That’s not to say that Klentak isn’t on the lookout for help. He noted that the Phillies were only one game out of a wild-card berth entering Monday night despite their 6-22 stretch since May 30. He even said he would be “open” to acquiring starting pitching, a market he didn’t want to delve into at last year’s trade deadline. The Phillies also have potential needs in the outfield, at third base and in the bullpen.
Klentak’s point, though, is that a trade or two isn’t going to make much difference if the Phillies best players don’t perform like their best players.
“I think we have to see how the team responds in the next month before we declare our intentions for the deadline,” Klentak said. “Assuming we turn it around and play to the level that we expect from this team, we’ll be very much in the mix and I would expect we’ll be looking to add.”
Klentak said the Phillies expect to sign first-round draft pick Bryson Stott this week. … Vince Velasquez will retain the No, 5 starter spot for at least one more turn through the rotation. He will pitch Friday night in Miami. … The Phillies called up right-hander Fernando Salas from triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned right-hander Enyel De Los Santos. Salas, 34, has a 3.90 ERA in 493 career appearances for four teams. But can he handle late-inning high-leverage situations? “We’re going to find out,” Kapler said. To open a spot on the 40-man roster, the Phillies transferred Andrew McCutchen to the 60-day injured list. … Jake Arrieta (6-6, 4.12 ERA) will start Tuesday night against Mets right-hander Walker Lockett (0-1, 23.14).
