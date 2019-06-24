That’s not to say that Klentak isn’t on the lookout for help. He noted that the Phillies were only one game out of a wild-card berth entering Monday night despite their 6-22 stretch since May 30. He even said he would be “open” to acquiring starting pitching, a market he didn’t want to delve into at last year’s trade deadline. The Phillies also have potential needs in the outfield, at third base and in the bullpen.