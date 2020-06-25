“It’s crazy because someone reached out to me a couple weeks ago and he saw the E:60 documentary and went and signed up,” Szczur said of the ESPN documentary about his lifesaving donation. “Then a year ago, he got called to donate and save a life. He reached out to me and said ‘Hey, I just want you to know that you helped save this person’s life.’ And I said ‘What are you talking about?’ He said he signed up because of me and he saved this person’s life because of me.”