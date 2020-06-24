One to two days before arriving to spring training, all players, on-field personnel, and a limited number of essential staff who must come in close proximity to players must complete a questionnaire that indicates if they may have contracted or have been recently exposed to COVID-19. Upon arriving at camp, they will undergo an intake screening that includes three components: a temperature check, a body-fluid sample of either saliva or oral/nasal swab to test if they are infected, and a blood sample to test for antibodies.