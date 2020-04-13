Mrs. Giles helped establish Phillies Charities, which has donated millions to local non-profit groups. In 1984, the Phillies named the ALS Association as its official charity after Mrs. Giles was moved by the story of Ellyn Phillips, who built the Philadelphia chapter of the ALS Association from a volunteer group into a full-force foundation after her husband, Alan, died from the illness commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Last year’s Phillies Phestival, the team’s 35th annual event to raise money for ALS research and patient services, raised more than $768,020.