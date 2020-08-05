The electronic Liberty Bell did not light up and sway over right field on Wednesday afternoon after J.T. Realmuto homered. There was no music as he circled the bases in the fifth inning of a 11-7 win over the Yankees at Citizens Bank Park. Even the canned crowd noise remained silent.
The Phillies wore their home uniforms but played the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader as the road team after the game was moved from Yankee Stadium. They batted first, came to the plate without walk-up music, watched Yankees pump-up videos play on the scoreboard and listened to the PA announcer shout, “Your New York Yankees,” when the “home” team took the field.
But the “road” team seemed to be at home in South Philly as the Phillies scored seven less runs in a seven-inning game than they combined for in the season’s first four nine-inning games. Finally, the team’s lineup produced the way it was constructed too.
The Phillies either had an RBI or run scored from all nine spots in the lineup. Realmuto and Bryce Harper homered. Scott Kingery, Rhys Hoskins, and Didi Gregorius singled in runs. And Phil Gosselin drew a bases-loaded walk two innings after doubling. The Phillies entered the season believing they had a deep lineup. And that’s how it looked Wednesday.
The lineup provided more than enough support for Zack Wheeler, who allowed three runs in six innings. He allowed three runs in the first two innings but never faced trouble again. He induced ground-ball double plays in the fourth and fifth, including one by Aaron Judge.
The Phillies fell behind early, seeming to lull their way through another loss. Instead, they chased Yankees starter J.A. Happ with a four-run third inning. Harper hit a two-run homer, Gosselin walked with the bases loaded to tie the game at 3, and Roman Quinn put the Phillies ahead by sliding headfirst into first base to breakup a double play and allowed a run to score.
The Phillies then scored six times in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Hoskins singled in a run with a line drive to left, Harper reached on a fielder’s choice after the catcher dropped the throw at home and two runs scored before Realmuto, Kingery, and Gregorius singled in a run.
The Phillies had an eight-run lead. It was a complete inning. The only thing missing was some canned cheers for the “road” team, but a group of fans who gathered outside the stadium provided the soundtrack. The Phillies felt at home.