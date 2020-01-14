Odubel Herrera’s time with the Phillies may have come to an end as the outfielder was designated for assignment on Tuesday afternoon, a transaction that removes Herrera from the 40-man roster and could begin the process of releasing him.
The Phillies have seven days to either trade Herrera or place him on waivers. Herrera is still owed $21 million over the next two seasons, which makes a trade difficult and a waiver claim even less likely. If he clears waivers, the Phillies can then either outright him to the minor leagues or release him.
Herrera has not played since he was arrested last Memorial Day and charged with assault after his girlfriend sought out security at the Golden Nugget casino and said she had been attacked in their hotel room. The police report said “handprint markings” were found on her neck, in addition to scratches. In July, she declined to press charges, and the judge dismissed the case. Major League Baseball suspended him for the remainder of the season.
Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, the Phillies will have to prove that this transaction was done for baseball reasons as Herrera was already punished. He was batting .222 with a .629 OPS last season and had lost his starting job to Scott Kingery in centerfield. Adam Haseley, who since reached the majors, was deemed this offseason as the starting centerfielder. The Phillies are not hardpressed to find baseball reasons for the move.
Herrera’s spot on the 40-man roster was filled by Nick Martini, a 29-year-old outfielder claimed off waivers from Cincinnati. Martini played 32 games in the majors last season with Oakland and San Diego but spent the majority of the season in triple A. He hit .328 with a .913 OPS in 70 games with Oakland’s triple-A affiliate. The Reds claimed him off waivers in November from San Diego.