The Phillies are expected to add Phil Gosselin, who would be the 30th player, to their roster sometime before they begin the season on Friday night against Miami at Citizens Bank Park. Gosselin, a West Chester native and Malvern Prep grad, was the team’s leading pinch-hitter last season and had an excellent summer camp as a non-roster invitee. He can play multiple positions and gives the Phillies added versatility on the bench. The Phillies will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster before adding Gosselin.