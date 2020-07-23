The Phillies submitted their 30-man roster Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s season opener but the team is one player short.
The Phillies are expected to add Phil Gosselin, who would be the 30th player, to their roster sometime before they begin the season on Friday night against Miami at Citizens Bank Park. Gosselin, a West Chester native and Malvern Prep grad, was the team’s leading pinch-hitter last season and had an excellent summer camp as a non-roster invitee. He can play multiple positions and gives the Phillies added versatility on the bench. The Phillies will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster before adding Gosselin.
The Phillies will begin the season with 11 relievers, four of whom have never pitched for the Phillies. Tommy Hunter, who missed the start of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, made a late push to be ready for the season.
Relievers Ramon Rosso, a hard-throwing prospect, and Trevor Kelley, a side-arming righthander, were added to the 40-man roster while Robert Stock was designated for assignment. Ranger Suarez, David Robertson, and Seranthony Dominguez will begin the season on the injured list.
Here’s the full roster
Pitchers (16): Right-handers Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Deolis Guerra, Tommy Hunter, Trevor Kelley, Reggie McClain, Héctor Neris, Aaron Nola, Nick Pivetta, Ramón Rosso, Vince Velasquez and Zack Wheeler and left-handers José Álvarez, Austin Davis, Cole Irvin and Adam Morgan
Catchers (2): Andrew Knapp and J.T. Realmuto
Infielders (5): Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery, Jean Segura and Neil Walker
Outfielders (6): Jay Bruce, Kyle Garlick, Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley, Andrew McCutchen and Roman Quinn