ATLANTA — Phil Gosselin lived his dream for 58 days.
Gosselin, who grew up in West Chester and played in high school at Malvern Prep, was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday, potentially bringing to a close a two-month run with his hometown team. The move was made to open a roster spot for newly acquired infielder Brad Miller.
In removing Gosselin from the 40-man roster, the Phillies have 10 days to trade or release him or attempt to put him through waivers and outright him to triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Gosselin began the season in triple A before getting called up on April 17. He played three positions (third base, shortstop, left field) and went 12-for-49 (.245) with three doubles, six RBIs, and a .566 on-base plus slugging percentage in 49 at-bats. His biggest hit was a three-run double against the Colorado Rockies on April 20.
“I’ve been up with the bases loaded a lot for the Phillies," Gosselin said after that game. “It was just in my backyard as a kid, and it didn’t really count."
Miller, acquired Thursday from the New York Yankees for cash considerations, gives the Phillies more power and balance off the bench. A left-handed hitter, he slugged 30 homers for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016, but has struggled since. Miller was batting .294 with 10 homers in 136 at-bats for the Yankees’ triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Speedy outfielder Roman Quinn is nearing a return from the injured list after missing the last seven weeks because of a groin strain. But rather than joining the Phillies on Friday in Atlanta, he will continue his rehab assignment at double-A Reading.