The season has been over for more than a week, but it feels longer, due in part to the developments that have transpired since Game 60.
Most recently, Matt Klentak stepped down as the Phillies GM. Owner John Middleton spoke on his demotion in Saturday’s news conference, but we’re still awaiting word from team president Andy MacPhail and interim GM Ned Rice.
Scott Lauber, Matt Breen and Bob Brookover decipher Middleton’s news conference and forecast what’s to come this offseason (and beyond).
The Extra Innings podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.