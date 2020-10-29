Put a bow on the 2020 season.
After a shaky start to the 60-game schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to conclude the COVID-shortened campaign.
From Blake Snell’s early hook to Justin Turner’s postgame celebration with teammates after testing positive for COVID-19, the Extra Innings crew wraps up the season that was in MLB and sets the table for the Phillies' offseason, starting with a look at the free-agent marketplace and how the team should spend.
