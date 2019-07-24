In taking his turn as the Phillies’ designated baseball-operations executive on the road here at Comerica Park, Klentak got a chance to watch a pitcher of interest who might be dealt before the July 31 trade deadline. And he had to be impressed. It wasn’t merely that Boyd went six innings or racked up eight strikeouts. It was that he stood toe-to-toe with Aaron Nola and gave the team with the worst record in baseball a chance to win.