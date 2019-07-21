Smyly allowed just one run in six innings. He struck out eight, walked two, and allowed four hits. The Phillies are searching this month for stability in their starting rotation. The veteran, who struggled this season with Texas after returning from Tommy John surgery, showed Sunday that he could provide that. Smyly allowed a first-inning run but avoided trouble the rest of the way. He kept the Pirates off balance with a bevy of off-speed pitches, as his average velocity was just 86 mph.