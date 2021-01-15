Including those contracts, and figuring in salaries for players with less than three years of major-league service and payouts for benefits and other expenditures, the Phillies have approximately $150 million in 2021 payroll commitments, as calculated for the luxury tax. They have signaled a reduction in payroll from last year, when they spent $207.6 million against the luxury tax, according to estimates tracked by Cot’s Baseball Contracts. It’s not clear, though, how much ownership intends to scale back.