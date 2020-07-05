The Phillies are unable to say who will be pitching on opening day, but they do know who they’ll be playing.
The Phillies will host the Miami Marlins on July 24 at Citizens Bank Park, a source said, confirming a report by Miami-based broadcaster Craig Mish. The Marlins lost 105 games last season, but they went 10-9 against the Phillies. The full schedule is to be released on Monday.
Aaron Nola was slated to start the team’s original opener on March 30 in Miami, but he has yet to report to summer camp because of COVID-19 protocols. Zack Wheeler would be next in line to start, but his wife is pregnant with the couple’s first child and is due to deliver around opening day. Wheeler is still deciding if he will play this season or return to the team once his baby is born.
Joe Girardi said Sunday that it’s possible that the Phillies could begin the season without Nola and Wheeler on the roster. If so, Jake Arrieta would likely get the start. Or maybe it would be Zach Eflin. Perhaps they would give prospect Spencer Howard the nod. The only thing certain is the team the Phillies will face.