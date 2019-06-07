Dominguez joins six other Phillies relievers on the injured list. Edubray Ramos (bicep tendonitis) could join the team early next week. Pat Neshek (strained shoulder) and Adam Morgan (forearm strain) could be activated during the team’s next road trip. Tommy Hunter (strained forearm) recently threw a simulated game and David Robertson(elbow soreness) could return in July. Victor Arano underwent elbow surgery last week and is likely out until September.