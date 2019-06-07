The Phillies’ tattered bullpen received another blow on Friday afternoon when it was learned that Seranthony Dominguez has an elbow injury that could require season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Dominguez, who left Wednesday’s game with an injury, had an MRI after the team returned from their six-game road trip. He will receive a second opinion. Dominguez had a 4.01 ERA this season in 27 appearances.
Dominguez joins six other Phillies relievers on the injured list. Edubray Ramos (bicep tendonitis) could join the team early next week. Pat Neshek (strained shoulder) and Adam Morgan (forearm strain) could be activated during the team’s next road trip. Tommy Hunter (strained forearm) recently threw a simulated game and David Robertson(elbow soreness) could return in July. Victor Arano underwent elbow surgery last week and is likely out until September.