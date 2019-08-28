Scott Kingery returned to the Phillies lineup after not leaving Monday night’s game and not starting Tuesday night because of lower abdominal soreness that is considered gastrointestinal, not muscular. “All of the tests came back negative,” Kapler said. “When I talked to Scott, he said once he’s out there and playing, he doesn’t have it. It’s not on his mind. It’s not bothering him.” ... Aaron Nola will start the series opener Friday night against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park followed by Jason Vargas and Zach Eflin on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively. The Phillies will miss Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard. Instead, they are scheduled to face Zack Wheeler, lefty Steven Matz, and Marcus Stroman in the three games.