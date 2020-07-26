Spencer Howard’s four innings of work Sunday afternoon in Allentown may prove to be his final tune-up for the major leagues as the Phillies’ top pitching prospect could join the team as early as Friday.
Howard pitched in an intrasquad scrimmage Sunday between members of the Phillies’ taxi squad at Coca-Cola Park, the home of triple-A Lehigh Valley. He threw 62 pitches in four innings and allowed four hits, two runs, and stuck out four.
Sunday was not an audition for Howard as he already proved to the Phillies that he’s ready for the majors. It was instead just a way to delay Howard’s free agency by a year. If the Phillies call up Howard after the season’s sixth game, he’ll become a free agent after 2026 instead of 2025.
“It’s part of it,” Howard said last week. “There’s not much than I can do about it other than take care of my work every day and try to get a little bit better and keep progressing, and what they choose to do is up to them. But I think as far as just keeping everything that I can control, keep that rolling. That’s my mindset toward it.”
Howard would be able to start Friday night on normal rest against Toronto. If so, he would replace Vince Velasquez in the starting rotation after Velasquez allowed four runs Sunday in three innings against Miami.
“I’m ready for whatever they throw at me,” Howard said.