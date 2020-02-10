Martini came to the Phillies in January through a waiver claim from Cincinnati, which claimed Martini earlier in November from San Diego, which claimed Martini off waivers during the season from Oakland. Got it? He played just 32 games in the majors last season, but he’ll be one of the many competitors vying for one of the final two bench spots. The left-handed hitter had a .913 OPS last season in triple A, which is where he could start the season at as he still has minor-league options remaining.