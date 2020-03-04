CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tommy Hunter is throwing every three days, but the Phillies reliever is not progressing quickly enough from last summer’s season-ending surgery to be ready in time for opening day.
Hunter, the only reliever the team signed this winter to a major-league deal, will begin the season on the injured list for the third straight year and the fourth time in five seasons. He pitched in just five games last season before undergoing surgery in July to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm.
The right-hander said he’s “ready to roll,” but manager Joe Girardi said Hunter will not be ready. Hunter compared himself to a bucking horse that the team was reining him. The Phillies are stressing caution with Hunter, who has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game or even face hitters in a controlled batting practice.
“I’m not counting myself out for anything,” Hunter said. “We’ll see what happens. No one has told me anything. Optimism and realistic things are two different things, but I’m not going to count myself out of anything.”
Hunter missed the first three weeks of 2018, the first year of a two-year, $18 million contract, but he still led the team’s bullpen that season in innings pitched and finished with a 3.80 ERA. He was one of eight relievers last season to spend time on the injured list, but should play a key role in the bullpen this season once he returns.
“I am here to play for the Philadelphia Phillies,” Hunter said. “Whatever they say. I’m a baseball player. And if they let me play, I’m going to play. If they tell me to do that, I’ll do that. I come in every day with a smile on my face.”
Hunter’s absence gives the Phillies just three relievers — Jose Alvarez, Adam Morgan, and Hector Neris — locked in to their opening-day bullpen. Seranthony Dominguez pitched last week in a simulated game, but has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game. If healthy, he’ll be in Miami on March 26. That would leave four openings in the eight-man bullpen.
Victor Arano would be in the opening-day bullpen, but he has a sore shoulder. Ranger Suarez, Nick Pivetta, and Vince Velasquez are competing for the final spot in the starting rotation, and at least one of them should move this spring to the bullpen.
The other vacancies will be filled by relievers on the 40-man roster — such as Edgar Garcia, Deolis Guerra, and Reggie McClain — or by veterans the team brought to camp on minor-league deals, such as Francisco Liriano, Bud Norris, Drew Storen, and Anthony Swarzak.
The final three weeks in Clearwater will provide a better picture.