Over the next three weeks, they will hear a steady drumbeat emanating from their fan base, from their press box, perhaps even from their ownership suite. It will be set to the rhythm of a strain of logic that some will argue is unassailable. This roster has holes, and the Phillies are not going to get to where they want to go unless those holes are filled. They invested a lot of money in this team, and they did not do anything to dissuade the interpretation that said the rebuild was over, that the time to contend was now. If July 31 comes and goes without any meaningful additions to the starting rotation or the bullpen, it will be an admission of failure, another Cody Parkey-sized kick of the can down the interminable road.