Stroman, if he was available, would be one of the premier free-agents this winter. But he won’t hit the market until after 2020 and that should be enough for the Phillies to be interested. He doesn’t generate huge strikeout numbers - seven per nine innings - but he owns the American League’s best groundball rate, which would play well in Citizens Bank Park. Adding him this month would be just as much about next October as it would be about this October.