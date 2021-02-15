The Phillies added to their outfield depth Monday by signing Lancaster’s Travis Jankowski to a minor-league contract.
The 29-year-old received an invite to major-league camp, but seems destined to start the season as an outfielder in triple A. He has played 41 major-league games over the last two seasons and has hit .238 with a .628 OPS over parts of six major-league seasons with the Reds and Padres.
Jankowski attended Lancaster Catholic High before playing at Stony Brook. San Diego drafted him in 2012′s 44th round. He has played 120 games at triple A, where he hit .324 with a .792 OPS. Jankowski can play all three outfield positions.
Last week, the Phillies signed outfielder Matt Joyce to a minor-league deal with a spring-training invite. The 36-year-old has a .790 OPS over the last two seasons with Atlanta and Miami.
The Phillies will begin spring training Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla. with center field being the lone starting role to be decided. Adam Haseley, Scott Kingery, and Roman Quinn are the contenders after splitting time there last season. There is likely room for one more bench player to join catcher Andrew Knapp, utilityman Brad Miller, and the two players who do not start in center field.