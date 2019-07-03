“We went through kind of every possible look for the rotation,” Kapler said, before the Phillies settled on giving Velasquez another shot. The right-hander has allowed nine runs on 11 hits in 11⅔ innings over three starts since being reinserted into the rotation. But it’s clear that Kapler prefers him over the alternatives, chiefly triple-A options Cole Irvin and Enyel De Los Santos.