The Phillies traded Sixto Sanchez 19 months ago because they believed they were ready to make the postseason, but the former prospect did his best on Sunday in the Marlins' 2-1 win to slow his old team’s push to October.
Sanchez limited the Phillies to just three hits and one run, as he pitched a seven-inning complete game in the doubleheader’s first game. The Phillies sent Sanchez to Miami before last season as the key piece to acquire J.T. Realmuto, who was out of the lineup Sunday with hip soreness.
Sanchez has a 1.69 ERA through his first five major-league starts, with 29 strikeouts in his first 32 innings. The 22-year-old looks like a top-of-the rotation starter, while Realmuto looks to be headed to free agency.
Zach Eflin will start Sunday afternoon’s second game, and the Phillies lead the Marlins by just a half-game for second place in the National League East.
The Phillies played the game without Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins, who were both injured on Saturday night. Spencer Howard was placed on the injured list on Sunday, and his season could be finished. The final game of the regular season is two weeks away, and the Phillies are hurting.
They opposed Sanchez with Ramon Rosso, who was Sanchez' roommate when they were Phillies farmhands. Rosso was fine for two innings but faded in the third. He allowed two runs and left the bases loaded for Connor Brogdon, who struck out both batters he faced to extinguish the rally.
Andrew McCutchen walked with two outs in the sixth inning, and Jean Segura singled to bring up Bryce Harper with two runners on. The Phillies, it seemed, had the rookie on the ropes. But Sanchez didn’t crack. Harper grounded out to first base. The inning was over, and the Phillies were no closer to October.