“Despite recent articles to the contrary, there has been no agreement between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball on contraction or any other issues regarding the Professional Baseball Agreement, due to expire after the 2020 season,” the team said. “The respective negotiating teams of MiLB and MLB are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future. The Crosscutters look forward to continuing to be part of the Williamsport landscape in 2021 and beyond.”