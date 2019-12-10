Klentak said the Phillies remain hopeful that reliever Seranthony Dominguez will be able to return to the mound without having surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Dominguez was sidelined for the final four months of last season. … The Phillies haven’t received trade interest in center fielder Odubel Herrera, according to a source. Herrera, due $6.1 million against the luxury tax next year, is coming off an 85-game suspension for violating the domestic violence policy negotiated jointly between MLB and the players’ union before the 2016 season. … Klentak said the Phillies hired Paul Buchheit as head athletic trainer. After 15 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Buchheit will replace longtime trainer Scott Sheridan, whose contract wasn’t renewed after last season.