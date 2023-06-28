Bryce Harper moves a step closer to taking over at first base for the Phillies

CHICAGO — Two hours before the first pitch Wednesday night, the Phillies took infield practice at Wrigley Field.

Splitting the reps at first base: Bryce Harper.

Until now, Harper’s daily work at first base has been separate from the team’s infield practice. Consider it another step along his path to taking over at first base.

And while president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski reiterated that Harper won’t play the new position until after the All-Star break, he indicated that it may not be much longer than that.

“Look at the way he’s moving around today,” Dombrowski said before the Phillies continued their series against the Cubs. “He’s not far away.”

Harper, seven months removed from a ligament reconstruction in his right elbow, doesn’t need to see Los Angeles-based surgeon Neal ElAttrache to be cleared to throw to bases, according to Dombrowski.

The sense, then, is that Harper may progress quickly from here.

“We’re not going to rush him,” Dombrowski said. “I know we’ve already said we’ll talk more about it after the All-Star [break]. That’s a big step today, taking infield for the first time.”

The Phillies hope to know for certain that Harper is able to play defense — and switch positions — before the Aug. 1 trade deadline. If he can successfully move to first base, it would open the designated hitter spot for Kyle Schwarber and enable Dombrowski to seek a trade for an outfielder, preferably a right-handed hitter.

Is there a chance that the Phillies don’t have a definite answer on Harper’s viability at first base until after Aug. 1?

“Is it possible? Yes. Do I think it’s probable? No,” Dombrowski said. “I think we’ll know if he’s going to play there or not, for sure. That’s another month [from now], so yeah, I would think so. I think he’ll be able to play first base.”

In which case, the Phillies would figure to add a hitter at a position other than first base. As the Cardinals have faded from contention, rumors have circulated about the potential availability of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, the defending National League MVP.

“Right now, the way we’re shaped up — I know people say to do things; you read it — I don’t really know what you do when you think somebody’s going to play first base,” Dombrowski said. “You say, ‘Get a first baseman.’ Yeah, but what happens if [Harper] is playing there in three weeks? So, OK, we’ve just got to wait it out.

“Patience isn’t a virtue, but sometimes you just have to do it.”

There’s another story line as it pertains to Harper. Entering play Wednesday, he hadn’t homered in 26 games and 117 plate appearances, both career highs.

Harper’s average exit velocity is down a tick to 91.0 mph from 92.1 mph last season and 92.5 mph in 2021, according to Statcast. He’s also hitting fewer balls in the air (24.4% compared to 25.9% last season and 26.4% in 2021).

Manager Rob Thomson allowed for the possibility that Harper’s altered offseason training due to his recovery from surgery may be causing him to still be building up strength. But the Phillies are confident that Harper is healthy.

“I think the bat speed’s there, the exit velocity’s there. It’s just the launch angle,” Thomson said. “He’s not getting the ball up in the air. I know they’re working on it. I know the power’s going to come, and when it comes, I expect it to come in bunches, really. We’re just waiting.”

Sweet Song

Noah Song began his minor-league rehab assignment for low-A Clearwater and threw a scoreless, 12-pitch sixth inning. It marked his first game action since 2019 due to his military commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

It was an auspicious start for Song, selected by the Phillies in the Rule 5 draft and sidelined since spring training by a back strain. But it gets interesting from here. Barring injury, Song’s assignment can last for up to 30 days, at which point the Phillies must add him to the active roster or else put him through waivers and offer him back to the Red Sox, his previous team.

Considering all of Song’s eight career minor league appearances have come in A-ball, and given the downtime during his time in Naval flight school, it’s unclear that the Phillies will be able to carry him on the roster while they’re contending for a playoff spot.

Song topped out at 99 mph in the Red Sox’s farm system in 2019. Thomson said his velocity has ticked upward into the mid-90s, but is “about 3 mph” less than it was previously.

“You factor in games and the added intensity, it’ll be interesting to see,” Thomson said.

Extra bases

Center fielder Brandon Marsh wasn’t in the lineup after hitting two homers Tuesday night. With the Phillies facing a left-handed starter for the first time in 10 days, Thomson explained that he wanted to get Cristian Pache in the lineup. Second baseman Bryson Stott also sat in favor of utility infielder Josh Harrison. ... Taijuan Walker (8-3, 4.10 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Thursday against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (3-2, 2.60).