Jung entered the NCAA Regionals with 69 hits this season, 33 of which were for extra-bases. His .610 slugging percentage is the fourth-best mark in the Big 12. He posted a 1.087 OPS, with 51 walks and just 37 strikeouts in 55 games. The Phillies drafted third baseman Alec Bohm with last year’s first-round pick, which would likely mean either Jung or Bohm would move to the outfield if the Phillies select another third baseman.