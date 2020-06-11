“I’m not dissing anyone in the Oregon high school level, but when you’ve got kids who are number six, seven, eight, nine in any team’s batting order, if we throw a changeup, all we’re doing is helping them out because we’re speeding up their bat,” Griffin said. "To prep for Mick, teams would just fire up their Jugs BP3 machine, set it up at 95, and kids just tried to wind up and hit a fastball. I was excited to see kids have that same effort on Mick, and then we’d just throw changeups.