Three days after the release of the 2020 schedule -- two weeks before this pandemic-shortened season is slated to begin -- the Phillies learned who and when they will be playing next year.
With fingers crossed (and probably toes, too) that the coronavirus will allow for both a full season and fans in attendance at games, Major League Baseball unveiled the 2021 schedule Thursday. It will begin on April 1, end on Oct. 3, and feature a return to the usual 162 games and cross-country travel after this year's 60-game, regionalized schedule.
The Phillies are slated to open the 2021 season at home against the Atlanta Braves and close it out on the road in Miami. They will face every National League team and play 20 interleague games against the American League East clubs with which they will become more familiar this season.
A few notable dates:
- April 19-21: Former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler makes his return with the San Francisco Giants.
- May 21-23: Boston Red Sox visit Citizens Bank Park.
- June 12-13: New York Yankees come to town.
- July 4: Phillies host the San Diego Padres.
- July 5-11: Retro road trip, with Phillies visiting Wrigley Field in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston.
- July 13: All-Star Game in Atlanta.
- July 20-21: Phillies make a two-game pit stop at Yankee Stadium.
- Sept. 26: Final regular-season home game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.