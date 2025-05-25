Aaron Nola is ramping up his activity as the Phillies starter recovers from a sprained ankle

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aaron Nola is hopeful he will be able to get back on a mound when the Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park this week.

Nola, who is on the injured list with a sprained right ankle, ramped up some of his activity Sunday by continuing to throw and jogging and shuffling on the field. He said the inflammation has gone down, but he has been waiting for the discomfort to completely dissipate before throwing his first bullpen session.

Apart from 10 days on the COVID-19 list in 2021, Nola had not missed a start because of injury since suffering a lower back strain in 2017.

“Since I’m on the IL, I want to get it right, and I want it to feel good and strong again,” Nola said. “I want to be able to run, and sprint, without it even being an issue.”

Nola said he has sprained his ankle before, but recovery this time is taking a bit longer than he expected.

“It’s gradually getting better,” Nola said. “I was little sore [Saturday] just from doing a little bit more the day before, being on it a little bit more and putting a little more pressure on it. But I do want to test it, for sure.”

On the farm

Making his first triple A start since his major league debut, Mick Abel allowed one earned run and three hits over six innings for Lehigh Valley on Saturday against Buffalo.

“A lot of times you’ll see guys that do that in the big leagues, they go back and there’s kind of like an adrenaline dump or something, and they just don’t pitch well, they don’t stay focused,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “But he did, so that’s a good sign.”

Third base prospect Otto Kemp hit his 12th home run of the year on Saturday for the IronPigs. He leads the International League in homers.

Extra bases

Edmundo Sosa feels better after being held out of Saturday’s lineup with a sore left wrist. He swung a bat on Sunday after being unable to the day before. ... After Monday’s off day, Ranger Suárez (3-0, 3.70 ERA) is scheduled to start the series opener at home against Spencer Strider (0-2,5.79) and the Atlanta Braves. Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, and Taijuan Walker will follow in that order. To offset an extended rest between starts, Walker threw a 60-pitch bullpen session on Saturday.