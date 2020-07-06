Aaron Nola has arrived in Phillies training camp.
After being delayed for the first three days of camp because of COVID-19 protocols, Nola joined his teammates on the field at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. The star pitcher began his workout by playing long-toss on the outfield warning track with left-handed reliever Adam Morgan, then threw a bullpen session.
Unlike some Phillies players, including second baseman Scott Kingery, Nola wasn't placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Players can be put on that list for four reasons: testing positive for the virus, showing symptoms, coming in contact with an infected person, or having missing or inconclusive tests.
Nola started the last two opening days for the Phillies and would be in line to start a third in a row if he can get his arm ready in time. MLB is expected to release the schedule Monday night, but according to a source, the Phillies will open at home on July 24 against the Miami Marlins.
Zack Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million contract last winter, would be next in line to get the opening-day start. But Wheeler's wife, Dominique, is due to give birth to the couple's first child in late July.
Manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that it’s possible the Phillies could start the season without both Nola and Wheeler. But Nola’s appearance in camp would seem to lessen those concerns.